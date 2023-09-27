

Sometimes, for no reason, I remember

a car ride with my mother, driving

the old frontage road from school to home,

and I don’t remember what we spoke of,

don’t remember which car we were in,

don’t remember how old I was,

I remember only the way a bow of light

seemed to connect the sun

to the hood of our car, as if we were being

led forward by light itself, and

I, who knew so little of life, felt so deeply

and sweetly tethered to beauty.

Decades later, I still recall that awe,

but now I focus more on the woman

who sat in the driver’s seat, consider

how luminous she is, consider

the radiant bow that links her life to mine,

how even hundreds of miles away

she leads me with her light.



*

Like this: Like Loading...