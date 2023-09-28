Though I’ve dyed his pants pink

by accident, not black as he’d hoped,

the seam of his smile

spreads easily across his face,

a smile easy as sunrise, easy as moonset,

forgiving as the smile of someone who knows

what doesn’t matter and what does.

When I wake, his smile

stays with me. Every time

I close my eyes, there it is,

widening as my heart unravels

itself in my chest.

There it is, that smile, so real

it’s still there when my eyes are open,

stitching me back into the world.

