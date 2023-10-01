

I want to listen to you the way rabbit brush

responds to sunlight, transformed

by warmth into earthy perfume.

I want to let your words land on me

like milkweed seeds, like yellow leaves,

like the orange petals of blanket flower,

want to receive them as gently

as they are offered.

I want to let your words sprinkle on me

like soft desert rain on the sandstone

so that I know where each drop has landed

until at least all of me is shining.

Sometimes, so caught in my current

of thoughts, I miss what you say,

you with your hushed and tender way.

I want to listen to the words

behind your words

the way I hear the river

inside what first seems to be silence—

and then it is all I hear.

I want to meet your words

and not lose my own words—

want to hear their evolving duet,

this song we write together

with every conversation,

every silence.



