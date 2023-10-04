four a.m. goodbye—
above the sleeping dreamer’s lips
kissing the air
*
opening the book
surprised to find my old story there
with a new ending
*
scent of old leaves—
what is dead brings such beautiful
memories of youth
October 4, 2023 by Rosemerry
missing connection
kiss hovering over me
four a.m. dreamscape
long-cherished book
brand new stories ensconced within
same stale old endings
morning newspaper run
fragrance of dropping temps
leaves, too, dropping soon
————————————————-
I especially love your second haikuling. (Is that a Wendling word?)