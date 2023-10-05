





When everything’s falling,

when everything’s broken,

when all is ravel and rubble

and ransacked and ruin

and the world is a stuttering,

guttering blunder,

a plundered and ravaged thing,

that is when wonder arrives on the wings

of forgiving, and living arrives

on the wings of the dead, and

devotion arrives in the wreckage

of loss. And if to love

is to risk being tumbled

and fumbled and wrung out

and sprawled, to love

is also to trust there are hands

that will raise us,

amaze us with kindness,

calm hands that will lift up

our hurt-heavy hearts

as if it they’re as light

as red leaves in the fall.

