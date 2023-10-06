Two nights after my son died I had a powerful moment that changed how I was able to show up for myself, for my family, for anything. I write about that in this poem, The Invitation. I love how the guitar by Steve Law opens up the poem, how the art by Marisa S. White, illustrates the kind of receptivity (and dare I say magic) than can happen in the night. I love how the video by Tony Jeannette speaks to how on that night I went from utterly broken to more whole.

“The Invitation” is part of the Dark Praise poetry album on endarkenment, available now to download free wherever you listen to music on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music. OR you can dowload it and purchase it (just to support our work, even though you can listen for free) on Bandcamp.

Friends, I am so delighted with this album. I really hope you will listen to this remarkable collaboration. You can join Steve Law and me LIVE in Buena Vista on Friday, October 14. Details HERE. (also a writing workshop the next day). You can also join us live in Colorado Springs on October 26 with Marisa at the True North gallery. Details HERE.