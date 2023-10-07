





On the highway, an empty space

where you are not driving. At the college,

a chair where you don’t learn.

In this room, a tall and slender empty space

where you are not. Not whistling,

not closing your eyes and humming,

not eating noodles, not reading the news.

Everywhere I am, this space you will never be.

Not in Ohio. Not in the woods with walnuts falling.

Not laughing with these new friends.

Not in these hands and not in these arms

and not in these words where you are

because you are not.

I would not fill these emptinesses

with anything else is. They are anything

but empty, these spaces of you.

