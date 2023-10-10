

It could be an invitation to gather around the listening table …

—Julia M. Fehrenbacher, “It Could Be”





Today we gather around the listening table

and I notice how when one woman speaks

of grief, her notes ring in me as if

I were a cave made for echoing with the song

she sings, and another’s words strike me

as if I’m a bell made to be rung by her voice.

And when one woman says, “I’m a digger,”

I want to shout, “I’m a digger, too,”

but I don’t. I listen. I listen and notice how

the act of listening is its own kind of digging

in which we are hollowed out and filled

at the same time. Around the listening table,

I let the spade of joy and the shovel of ache

the spoon of awe do their good digging work,

though sometimes it hurts as they

excavate in me what is real, and sometimes

it thrills me to hear another speak,

filling me with what I, too, know is true.



