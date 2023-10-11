



It’s the light this morning

that opens me. How is it

a certain changing angle of gold



can make the heart leap up

all nimble and sprightly and eager to praise

as if it’s never before seen such beauty,



as if it doesn’t happen every day,

this radiance that reaches

through space to find us



wherever we happen to stand

on this unlikely planet.

I don’t know how it is the light



works as an luminous key to unguard me

and swing wide my gates,

but on this morning filled with news



that makes me shutter, shut down,

close off and clench,

this stroke of light, it’s everything.

