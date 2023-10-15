And the mountains rose

and eroded completely

and the great sea flooded all

and the great sea left and

the great sea flooded and left again

and the land was forced up,

and then pulled from both sides

until the center broke

and slid down to create a great rift

and the volcanoes spewed lava

and the ash covered all

and the glaciers scrubbed

and the rocks avalanched

and the earth slumped

and today I sit in the valley

and stare at the mountain

with a dusting of white

on its wide shoulders

light gathering in its clefts

and think, my god,

isn’t it peaceful?

Like this: Like Loading...