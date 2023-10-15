And there in the ICU, amidst the tubes

and rubber gloves, amongst the pillows

and the scent of disinfectant,

we build a house of song,

a house with rafters of “Moon River”

and a foundation of “Amazing Grace.”

There are lintels of “Wild Mountain Thyme”

and a hearth of “The Water is Wide,”

For an hour, we live inside the tunes

as they surround us, familiar rooms

where laughter is welcome,

where sleep might come,

where we live not outside of time,

but inside its melodic chambers,

not escaping the fear and the pain,

but companioning it with so much love,

so much beauty that somehow,

even in the halls of distress,

we nestle deeper in and feel safe.

*

Hi friends–oh my sweet mama is having a tough time–multiple surgeries, so many side swipes. It’s been a crazy time. At this moment, she seems to be stabilizing. Tonight I am so grateful for everyone who works in the medical professions–from those who leave home in the middle of the night to do emergency surgeries to those who keep the hospital floors clean–thank you to all who help those who need healing.