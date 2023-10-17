



It means “connection between two passageways.”

It means “place where two rivers meet.”

It means, “here is where necrotized intestine

can be cut away and a woman can be healed.”

It means, “seam where sepsis might begin

through the tiniest of micro perforations.”

It means, “my mother endured such pain.”

It’s so fine, the line between healing and crisis.

So elusive, the word that means

“I know my own life because it’s connected with hers.”

And I, who never before

had even heard of anastomosis,

I, who even yesterday could not spell

nor pronounce it,

I now know too well the five-syllable word

that means “fallible healer,” “essential danger,”

this word that describes the very place

where a life might be saved,

then nearly lost, then saved again.



Like this: Like Loading...