

for Jane Hilberry





That is when I arrive at the home

of my college literature professor.

She welcomes me in and serves me fennel tea—

slightly bitter, slightly sweet—

and amidst talk of art and anxiety,

vulnerability and the longing

for a teacher who will stretch us,

she serves me hummus, thin slices of cucumber,

olives and plump green grapes.

She recites by heart a poem about Love

inviting in someone who feels unworthy.



And the table where we sit becomes Love’s table,

and oh, sweet alchemy of syllable and silence,

I’m opened by words written centuries ago.

They slip in my cells and warm me, transform me.

I dog-ear the moment so I can return

when I again forget what words can do.

Like this: Like Loading...