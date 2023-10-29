The Table of Loss and Love: A writing ritual for Samhain

Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m. MDT



An evening of ritual remembering our loved ones who are no longer with us in body—ritual, reading poems, writing and sharing. With Kayleen Asbo. For more information, visit here.



Love, Sex, Death and Everything: A Creativity Playshop with Gustav Klimt

Nov. 3, 10, 17, 11a.m. -1 p.m. MDT



Three weeks of exploring what lurks in the depths of humanity. Each class begins with a deep Jungian-oriented dive into music and myths behind Klimts images led by Kayleen Asbo, then Rosemerry leads an hour of exploring mortality, passion, terror and beauty in your own creative writing practice. For more information and to register, visit here.



Hello Death: A Poetry Thoughtshop on Meeting Our Own Mortality

Nov. 14, 6-7 p.m. MDT



Part of showing up for our own lives is considering our own deaths. How might poetry help us explore mortality with grace, humor, honesty and wonder? This 50-minute webinar Rosemerry reads poems and shares many invitations for writing on your own. For more information and to register, visit here.



Sitting in the Midst of It All

Dec. 7 & 8

Join Courage & Renewal facilitator Marcia Eames-Sheavly and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer for a mini-retreat—a day and a half of self-care, wonder, quietude, gentleness, acceptance and connection. For more information, visit here.



Making a Poetry Mala

(the following note is from my friend Jess Stevens)



Dear Friends,



Two days ago Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer published a series of short poems titled “Three Prayer Beads after Reading the News” which inspired me to write my own prayer bead… and then imagine an infinite strand of prayer beads. IMO, it is just this kind of witnessing and participation (among others) that we desperately need right now. Below you will find her poems, followed by mine. So I am trying to create the thread on which the beads might be knotted together, one after the other.



If you feel inspired to add one, or a small few, email them to me HERE. Please try to fit yours into a three line freeform haiku (as demonstrated below) so that, like a strand of prayer beads, all voices will be approximately the same size and create a certain resonance.



You can click HERE to read the entire mala-in-progress

(But remember, it will not grow without contribution. So please consider taking a moment to sit well, open your heart and write… and check back periodically to read new additions)



With love and gratitude,

Jess Stevens



*****



from one gun shot

across the world,

millions more wounded

*

translating “number of casualties”

into daughters, sons,

lovers, friends

*

but what do I do?

I ask the leaves,

lean into the ache as I listen

*

Tiny paper cranes

keep whispering

not all of the world is a hammer