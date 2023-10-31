May there always be inside me

a little old man with scuffed up shoes,

a hobble in his step,

and hands upturned in wonder.

May he shuffle along

behind me wherever I am

and whisper in awe,

again and again,

“Isn’t it beautiful?”

And may he always

be telling the truth—

may he never be

a parrot for beauty,

but a real witness—

able to see

what I in my sad stupor cannot.

May he find glitter in frost,

the curl in the steam that rises from rot,

the deep rose in the sunset

on the day the boy was shot.

And let me not ignore him

especially when I want to.

Let me hear him and be moved

to open my hands in amazement, too.

And when my own thoughts

are too loud,

when I can’t hear

his quiet, urgent sincerity,

let him bump into me

as passes me by,

let him lead me with his wonder,

both of us limping

toward the light.





