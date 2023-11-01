Oh friends, it’s so heart-warming, heart opening, heart-filling, the response to this poetry project begun just this week by my friend Jess. Here’s a note from her:

Thank you so much for your contributions to the Prayer Bead Project.

Click HERE to see the Project in progress.

The response has been overwhelming, in the best of ways. My heart continues to be gently cracked open, and also refilled, as I read not only the poems but the accompanying notes. Some of you are caring for new lives, infants. Some are arranging for hospice care for loved ones. Some of you are traveling through heavily guarded airports. Some are watching birds out the window. You have been moved to write for the first time in years. And, you sent no poem at all, while acknowledging your numbness and despair. I wish there was a way to share THIS part of the project with you. So I am offering it back, as best I can.

As I wrote to one contributor-poet, I have a unique opportunity (via email) to unwrap each offering, roll it around in my heart, give it some time. See what lingers.

I hope you’ll do the same as you look at the thread.

To read them quickly one after the other… something gets lost in that.

I hope your participation brings you something meaningful. It is so beautiful, I am aching with the beauty of the thing.

With love and gratitude,

Jess