after Gustav Klimt’s “Tragedie”





even now beneath

the stony gray mask of control

I feel it growing

a shimmering flower of purest gold

the naked truth



*



Love, Sex, Death and Everything: A Creativity Playshop with Gustav Klimt

Nov. 3, 10, 17, 11a.m. -1 p.m. MST



Three weeks of exploring what lurks in the depths of humanity. Each class consists of a deep Jungian-oriented dive into music and myths behind Klimt's images led by Kayleen Asbo, interwoven with Rosemerry leading an exploration of mortality, passion, terror and beauty in your own creative writing practice.

