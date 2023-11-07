

Just when you think you know who you are,

you take a closer look at your heart

and notice it is marked

with the whorls and loops and arches

of everyone you’ve ever loved

and everyone who has ever loved you—

those who left you, who broke you,

and those who still charm and nourish you.

As if the heart’s reason for being

is simply to be shaped and reshaped

by the hands of the world.

As if the detectives of love

could visit your heart

with their fingerprint powder

and lifting tape and unfold the mystery

of how you became who you are,

fashioned by the uniqueness of others,

discovering your heart

is not a crime scene at all,

but a rare and incomparable work of art.

Like this: Like Loading...