



I don’t believe we can stitch together

only scraps of beauty, squares of light.

I don’t believe in a quilt that doesn’t also

have patches of sorrow, blocks of ache.

Such pieces are, of course, much harder

to want to stitch in. But it matters

that we do not exclude them.

It matters that we don’t pretend

they do not exist.

It matters that we sew every piece

into the grand cloth.

Now I know it matters

how we sew these pieces in,

perhaps using our finest silk thread,

perhaps with an elaborate stitch

our grandmother taught us,

or perhaps we must use

a stitch we make up

because no one ever taught us

how to do this most difficult task—

to meet what at first seems unwanted

and to incorporate it into the whole

knowing everything depends on this.



