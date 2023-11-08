I won’t tell her it is up to her

to repair the broken world.

Perhaps that comes later

with pen or needle, pointe shoe or song.

But for now, the thing to do

is to sit together in the broken world

and feel how it is to be broken.

To let shame sit with us.

Let grief sit with us.

To feel the sharp nails of fear.

It is not wrong to feel small,

to feel frightened, to be lost.

Nor must we feel these things alone.

So for now, I sit with her

in the brokenness

with no tools, no salve,

no metaphor of redemption.

It is not enough, perhaps

to meet brokenness

with nothing but love

and breath and a willingness

to be nowhere but here,

but in this broken moment,

it is everything.

