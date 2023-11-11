after Mermaids (1898) by Gustav Klimt



Truths are hidden from the surface.

—motto of Carl von Rokitansky, head of the Vienna School of Medicine, who influenced Klimt





We’ve traveled to the waters dark and cold

where the only light to be found

is the light you learn to make with your own body.

We have traveled to the depths

where we were crushed by pressure,

where the only way to move is slow,

where the only nourishment is what is dead,

and now we arrive on shores of gold.



There are seas in you, deep trenches

you’d rather perhaps not explore.

But you must meet the mystery—

must be changed by all you cannot know.

It will widen your eyes forever.

Dear swimmer, this change is the treasure.

Like this: Like Loading...