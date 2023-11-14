untouched for a month
empty wineglasses dream
of toasting her return
*
Dear Friends,
This very small poem celebrates my mom’s birthday! A quick update–she has been in skilled nursing for a couple weeks now, and it looks as if she can go home in another week or so. What a long, curve-ball-ish, difficult path. I so appreciate all your thoughts and prayers for her and for me as she navigated the
ICU and hospital …
Also, this poem is a very small nod to some fun news … I have several times submitted to the Judd’s Hill Poetry contest, which caught my eye back in 2016 because the prize is a double magnum of cab! And the contest is for poems written about wine. This year, I won! With a poem about mom’s wine glasses … You can read about the amazing vineyard (I am so moved by their values and how they interact with their community) and the wine poetry contest here, and read the winners from the last many years … I don’t think my poem is up yet, but here it is, below, with a smile for mom. Happy Birthday, Mom!!! I have never been so glad you are having a birthday!!
While Unpacking Giant Wine Goblets
At first, I wish my mother
would consider giving them away—
her new apartment is shy on cupboard space.
How many wine glasses do you need?
I ask, trying to sound reasonable.
She responds by saying,
But they’re for red wine,
as if that explains it—
as if of course, she needs eight
beautiful globe-shaped glasses
for serving pinot noir and merlot.
And they’re so hard to find
in this exact shape, she adds,
clearly pleased with these glasses
she has transferred
from home to home to home.
And so, I think, of course,
she needs these glasses
round as grapefruits, clear
as happiness. I imagine her
sipping a fruity red with easy-drinking
tannins and a super-soft finish.
I imagine the smile on her face
as she sips from the larger goblet
designed so the wine can contact
more air and thus open up
so its cherry and raspberry notes
shine through. I imagine the smile
on her face—and I slide
the glasses onto the shelf
and move on to the china,
the measuring cups, the spoons.
Big awesomely ginormous congrats! What a fun contest.
A poem
A double magnum of wine
And thou
Love you—and that is NOT the wine talking.
❤️❤️❤️🥂
Toast to your mum and her sparkling red wine glasses!!
Congrats to you and sipping wine !!!
thank you, Joanne!
So grateful to hear this wonderful news. Joy to a sparkling woman I have never met whose far reaching generational influence has touched me deeply!
Joy to you on so many levels, dearrosemerry!
~ L
thank you, Laegan! I am passing on the joy to her!
Congratulations on your win and on both poems shared today. Happy Birthday to your mom! I’m glad to hear she’ll be home soon.
Oh friend, thank you! I am over the moon about her return home and her healing!