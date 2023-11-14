untouched for a month

empty wineglasses dream

of toasting her return

*

Dear Friends,

This very small poem celebrates my mom’s birthday! A quick update–she has been in skilled nursing for a couple weeks now, and it looks as if she can go home in another week or so. What a long, curve-ball-ish, difficult path. I so appreciate all your thoughts and prayers for her and for me as she navigated the

ICU and hospital …

Also, this poem is a very small nod to some fun news … I have several times submitted to the Judd’s Hill Poetry contest, which caught my eye back in 2016 because the prize is a double magnum of cab! And the contest is for poems written about wine. This year, I won! With a poem about mom’s wine glasses … You can read about the amazing vineyard (I am so moved by their values and how they interact with their community) and the wine poetry contest here, and read the winners from the last many years … I don’t think my poem is up yet, but here it is, below, with a smile for mom. Happy Birthday, Mom!!! I have never been so glad you are having a birthday!!

While Unpacking Giant Wine Goblets





At first, I wish my mother

would consider giving them away—

her new apartment is shy on cupboard space.

How many wine glasses do you need?

I ask, trying to sound reasonable.

She responds by saying,

But they’re for red wine,

as if that explains it—

as if of course, she needs eight

beautiful globe-shaped glasses

for serving pinot noir and merlot.

And they’re so hard to find

in this exact shape, she adds,

clearly pleased with these glasses

she has transferred

from home to home to home.

And so, I think, of course,

she needs these glasses

round as grapefruits, clear

as happiness. I imagine her

sipping a fruity red with easy-drinking

tannins and a super-soft finish.

I imagine the smile on her face

as she sips from the larger goblet

designed so the wine can contact

more air and thus open up

so its cherry and raspberry notes

shine through. I imagine the smile

on her face—and I slide

the glasses onto the shelf

and move on to the china,

the measuring cups, the spoons.