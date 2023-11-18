





Please, don’t paint me today.

Maybe sketch me in pencil,

arms dangling soft by my sides.

Perhaps another day

I will gaze at the world

straight on, chin up,

eyes full of challenge

lips curled in risk.

Perhaps another day

I’ll stand with defiance,

long hair tossed back,

hands on my hips.

But today, dear man,

keep the eraser close.

I’m more paper than gesture.

more blank than bold stroke.

Today I have no mask,

no message, no need

to be seen. In fact,

Gustav, close your eyes.

Let me ask you about

when you met Typhon

and the Gorgons

and how things changed

from snakes to angel choirs

from skulls to golden kisses.

Here, good man.

Show me your face.

Please, hand me the pencil.

