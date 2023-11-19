while looking at Klimt’s “Tree of Life,” I consider





After grief carved me, dismembered me,

scattered my parts, I couldn’t imagine

how I’d ever be put back together.

This is how it is life grew me again,

less like a woman, more like a tree

rooted in compassion and forget me nots,

nourished by all that had happened,

rising out of old stories, old wounds,

old parts, old love, new love.

The person I was is gone, yet here,

fueling the flourishing, the unfurling,

fashioning my limbs into a resting place

for dark wings, for golden light.

