for Brad & James





There in the lobby of the Musée des Beaux Arts,

I walked out of an exhibit to find my daughter

sitting on a long bright red couch

beside the sweet husband of my beloved friend.

And though I enjoyed each curated installation we saw,

nothing compared to this art of surprise, of love.



It was like stepping into the museum of my own life,

reseeing how every minute might be something of great value,

unexpected and wonderful, a moment I’d like to frame

just so I can remember how beautiful it can be,

how much larger than life it can be, this life.

