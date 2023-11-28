

Sometimes, waiting for the poem to come,

I lean in, eyes closed, lips parted,

edging wonder, unsure what comes next—

my heart a fluttering and tremblesome thing.

It’s like being seventeen again, wondering

if the boy beside me and I will kiss.

I love this flirty interlude when the poem

barely touches my lips with a brush

so light I wonder if I’m making it up—

and the pleasure center of the brain lights up

and soon I am breathless, dancing atop the labyrinth,

ready to give myself wholly to the kiss,

no longer able to follow the scripts I have known.

And the poem hovers above my lips

whispering, What truths are hiding inside you,

then plunders me until my eyes are open.

*

Well, friends, I can’t promise that when you sit down to write poems it will be like the poem above–but it just might be. Here are a host of fun online events coming up when you, too, might write and wonder what truths are hiding inside you?

“Turning Toward Life with a Pen in Your Hand”: Exploring Poetry of Presence II

TUESDAYS Nov. 28-Dec. 19

“What does it mean to be alive?” Consider this an invitation to join your voice to the big conversation about that question! In this four-week writing series, we’ll converse with poems from Poetry of Presence II: More Mindfulness Poems, an anthology of poems that “crack open the tough stuff and spill out the light.” Every class will consist of reading and unpacking poems, two sessions of original writing, optional sharing, and lots of talk about process. This is a chance to “practice mindfulness smack dab in the middle of our busy lives” through writing—partaking in wonder, embracing paradox, trusting life, and meeting our own lives as living poems. To register or for more information visit here.



Happy Birthday Rilke

Dec. 4



Join me for a birthday salon for Rainer Maria Rilke including of music, story and poetry. I’ll be with renowned Rilke translator Mark Burrows and cultural historian Kayleen Asbo as we trace how the music of Bach re-awakened his imagination after the trauma of World War I, resulting in the astonishing outpouring of poetry that became the Sonnets to Orpheus and Duino Elegies. A joyful exploration of the poems and poet that saved my life and the music that saved him. To register or for more information, visit here.

Sitting in the Midst of It All: A writing & self-care retreat

Dec. 7 & 8



Join Courage & Renewal facilitator Marcia Eames-Sheavly and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer for a mini-writing retreat—a day and a half of self-care, wonder, quietude, gentleness, acceptance and connection. The wonderful Marcia will be guiding us in Parker Palmer’s Circle of Trust. For more information, visit here.

Stubborn Praise with James Crews

Dec. 18



Join Rosemerry & poetry friend and partner James Crews for an evening of conversing about poetry, change and transformation. This program was originally scheduled for October but had to be rescheduled. If you were previously signed up, you’re in! You should have received your registration info already. Even if you were not previously signed up, you can sign up now! For more information and to register, visit here.