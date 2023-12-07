

Why do I resist calling it a miracle,

this light that streams now through my window,

this light that has travelled ninety-three million miles

through solar wind particles and radiation

and countless numbers of solar neutrinos

to land here on my living room floor.

As if because it can be measured

and tracked it is any less divine.

As if, just because it’s been happening

for four point five billion years

it is any less extraordinary,

this journey of warmth and radiance.

I let the light-loving animal of my being

curl into the spaces of the room

where the sunlight pools in bright invitation,

and I soften, soften into my breath,

soften into the wonder

of being alive in this very moment

in this very body with this very heart

meeting this very gentle amazement

at how very good it can be, this life.

