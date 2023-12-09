





I love these fierce and gentle hours

when the silence between us

blooms between voices

as deeply, as profusely

as the pale pink blossoms

that flourish in pavement cracks.

I did not know how much

I longed for this silence,

Did not know how the silence would honor

each voice the way a frame holds a portrait,

bringing value and beauty to the art inside,

didn’t know how shining it could be

with its infrangible truth,

how silence invites a deepening of self

the way a river deepens and changes the canyon,

even as the river itself is changed.

