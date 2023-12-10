Sometimes you spill your fears

into the room and there is no place on earth

then more holy as your words unfurl like curls

of incense in fractaled unspiraling,

each sob, each murmur a tendril of smoke

I follow until it disappears.

How I treasure these times

when you let me meet all of you.

When I leave, I look the same,

the scent of truth clinging to my skin.

But I am rearranged within.

