I want to give you this quiet hour

spent lying naked in the winter sun,

the slipknot of the breeze almost not there,

the sky an incandescent blue,

the river a murmur in its growing ice,

the dried grass barely a rustle.

How warm it is, even midwinter.

How bare you are, bare as a day.

What I most want to give you

is not this hour, but the memory

of how you said yes to it,

how you set aside the phone,

how you turned off the screen,

how you let the book stay on the shelf

and did not touch the piano keys.

Remember sweetheart, how it felt

to slip between the cracks of the day

right into the fullness of being,

how you were so welcomed

by the air, by the light.

You could do it again,

slide out of your self.

Become wind.

Become the light.

