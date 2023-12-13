I miss you, I say to the stars,

The stars are not you,

but always they seem to listen,

as if what I have to say is important.



I miss you, I say again.

The stars never talk back.

Still, I listen for a response.

When I say I miss you,



I mean I’ve barely begun to understand

what missing you means.

Though I live it every day.

Though missing you infuses every breath.



Though missing you shapes me—

especially at night when I’m alone

and I find myself talking with stars.

I miss you, I say to the stars.



I hear nothing in response.

I let myself be cradled

by that nothing.

