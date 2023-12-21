Let’s reach toward each other

with gazes gentle

as midwinter sun—

with a seeing so generous

we can’t help but turn

toward the other

to let ourselves be seen.

There are many reasons

to close, to shut down.

But when we meet

with such light in our eyes,

then we open together

like December dahlias,

soft and many petalled,

open like bird song

after a long, mute night.

