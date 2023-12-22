The long night slips into the room.

It swirls around the dinner table

Night wraps around the light

of the candles. There is nothing

in the home it does not touch.

Even the bright music.

Even the scent

of cinnamon and cloves.

Even the ache.

It travels into our hands,

our dreams, our speech,

our song, our toes.

It becomes us,

becomes the reason we pray,

the reason we learn how to sing.

