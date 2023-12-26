Sometimes we don’t know

what we’re capable of

until we find ourselves

in the light of another;

suddenly we’re radiant,

downright incandescent—

as tonight, the blue snow

gathered the light of the full moon

in its facets and it flashed and sparkled,

though the snow owns no shine of its own.



This is how it is with my heart—

when I am with you,

it becomes a luminous living thing

and I barely recognize it,

resplendent-sprung and bright-winged,

where just moments before

it was dull. Even the memory of you

can make me shine.

As if nothing is lost.

As if we are made of memory.

Like this: Like Loading...