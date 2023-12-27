

That winter night you streaked

down the walkway in your undies

and jumped into the snowbank,

I think of it now,

your raucous laughter,

your feral joy

as you emerged frosty and grinning,

I think of how you wore your elation

on the outside,

not hidden up a sleeve,

not tucked in a pocket

where no one could see.

It didn’t save you, your wild joy—

perhaps that’s not what joy is for—

but some nights it saves me.

I still smell the clean sharp cold of it,

hear the glee-giddy,

mirth-ringing choruses of it

like an anthem to a country

that has changed its borders

and still, somehow, lets me in.





Like this: Like Loading...