is like the letter that doesn’t come,

the one I would carefully slit open

and slowly unfold,

then hold against my chest for a moment

before letting my eyes take in the first line,

the second, the penultimate, the last,

the letter that would explain everything

in language so plain

it would make my hands shake

with the truth of it,

the one that would arrive with a return address

so I would know where to respond if I dare,

the handwriting even, familiar, easily read,

with no pages missing, no passages indecipherable,

the letter that never once has arrived,

a letter I know only by its absence.

And the emptiness itself

becomes faithful.

And the mystery becomes

the only signature I trust.



Like this: Like Loading...