



Where else has it been,

the water that flows today

in the river beside me?

What song would it sing

of otherwhere? And other

otherwhere? And what

could it teach me of flow?

I think of how I carry with me

all the places I have been—

old cities with cobblestones

and mountaintops above the trees

and aspen glades and dark corners

that stink of sweat and piss

and bright hospital rooms and

cemeteries on hills.

Who would I be without

every trail I have hiked,

every bed I have tossed in,

every table where I’ve wept?

Watch how the waves seem

to stay in the same place

though the water that makes them

is never the same, a fact

that thrills me again and again.

Who will take my place here

when my own water flows on?

Or will the wave disappear

as after a flood?

And who has come before me

making this wave I call my life?

How easily it changes the day

to know self as a drop

in the stream.

