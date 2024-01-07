the way this afternoon my daughter

wraps her arms around my shoulders

and hangs for a moment on my frame,

because I won’t remember

the simple curl of her smile

and how our necks bow forward slightly

so our foreheads lightly touch,

because I don’t remember hundreds of millions

of other small and precious slivers,

I let myself fully dwell into these seconds—

the warmth of her skin, the cool air of her room,

her window open even mid-winter—

and I pour myself into this moment

knowing how a liquid takes on the shape

of its container, and oh, how I long

to be shaped by this, even if it’s only for now.

