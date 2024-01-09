When I was sure I couldn’t be happy,

not in that moment, anyway, that was when,

at the edge of my vision, I saw the dark wing

and looked up in time to see a bald eagle

with its white head and white tail

as it soared toward me,

low enough I could see the bright yellow

of its beak, and I swear I, too, took flight

in that moment as my eyes lifted and my heart

wheeled and my senses stretched out—

and I couldn’t stay clenched. I couldn’t.

Not that some part of me didn’t try.

It felt too good to be angry, betrayed.

There are ways the world brings us

back into its arms, saves us when we

pretend we are small, invites us back

into greatness through wonder.

Oh the miracle of wing, the marvel

of bird as it weaves through air,

the thrill of the heart as it remembers

what it is to be free.

