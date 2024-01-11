How does it happen,

you’re driving and the mind

opens a door closed for decades

and suddenly you’re sitting

at an elegant white table

with white linen napkins

and a single white rose

in a restaurant in The Plaza Hotel

in downtown New York City

and your father sits across

from you, his smile wide,

his eyes bright, and you’re fifteen

and you’ve never before

been in a place like this

and it’s wonderful, this strange

and beautiful scene where

you don’t belong and yet

all worlds seem merge into this one

where you’re driving through snow

on the winding river road and

your father is here holding your hand

as you look at the menu and

accelerate through the curve

as he taught you and

he loves you and though

he is dead now, you can’t stop

saying thank you.

