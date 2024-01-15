Mourning settles in like a midwinter storm,

clouds low, snow thick in the trees,

snow thick on the rooftops, thick

in the road where you’re forced to go slow

if you go anywhere at all—

squall after squall of thick fat flakes falling

till they break the boughs and thickly cover

the whole visible world

and then,

a parting, a lifting,

a clearing so startling, so blue you swear

you will never see the same way again,

not the snow, not the sky, not even yourself,

having as you do now, some small hint

of the weight of this life.

