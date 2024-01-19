comes with no spoonful of sugar.

No promises, no back up plans,

no returns, no insurance.

The medicine of surrender

never tastes the way you expect,

never tastes the same next time,

seldom has the hoped for effect.

And if there were some part of you

that thought it might not be affected,

that thought it might hold back,

that part is most likely the first part

to be flooded with the relentless

truth of what is. Oh surrender.

The surest medicine that exists.

There are infinite side effects.

Wonder. Freedom. Rawness.

It’s like opening the dictionary

to the word heaven. Or obliteration.

And knowing it’s the same thing.

It’s like playing spin the bottle with life,

and you French kiss whatever you get.

It’s the only remedy that can help you

be whole. The only real medicine there is.

Like this: Like Loading...