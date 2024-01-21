Midwinter, the snow on the roof is melting.

Not just a trickle, but a steady pour.

Inside, I feel it, too, a thawing,

a surprising liquescence

as stories about myself

I thought were true

become less solid, less icy,

more current, more flow.

I didn’t even know I was frozen.

I didn’t know I’d created walls

until this unexpected inner spring

arrived out of season

and offered me a glimpse of freedom.

How vast a day is without those stories.

Was it always possible, this openness?

Perhaps we cannot know it

without first experiencing constriction.

Outside, it is melting,

though I know soon the cold will come again.

Inside me, it is melting,

a whole world of ice turning to rivulet.

I fall in love with the sound of melting.

Drip. Drip. Drip.

