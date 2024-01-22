Ah, the art of writing love poems—they can be sensual, practical, sassy, funny or dripping with wild honey. Let’s jump in. In this hour-long thoughtshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will read about a dozen long-stemmed romantic love poems and offer suggestions for how you might write your own. It’s a webinar style class, no participation necessary during the hour, but you’ll come away with lots of inspiration for hot sonnets, open-throated free verse and naked-hearted expressions of longing and love.

Links to the poems and the recording will be sent the next day so you can replay the class on your own schedule and write in your own time.$10-$30 sliding scale

To register, visit here