

Sit with the freedom in your heart.

Feel it expanding into your palms—

in this moment whole galaxies

seem to fit inside your fingertips. How?

When did you become this vast?

Was this spaciousness always here?

Could you have felt this way yesterday

if only you had gotten out of your own way?

Sit with the freedom in your heart—

more beautiful than any story—

feel it surge through you

until your body forgets any limits

and knows itself as infinite.

Freedom will do what freedom does—

invite you to touch the source of the universe,

replace, for this moment, your fear with awe.



