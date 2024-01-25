Reading and writing poems offers us fresh lenses with which to re-see our lives. Side effects may include reverence, wonder, connection. And when we read and write poems together, this practice of noticing and sharing can create a generous and thoughtful community that nourishes us in essential, beautiful ways. Join poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer for five weeks of reading poems from The Wonder of Small Things: Poems of Peace & Renewal, edited by James Crews. You will need to buy the book before the class begins. In each class, we will discuss poems from the book, then use them as launching points for our own writing practice. There will be optional sharing at the end of each class. Limited to 12 people per section.

Open to all levels of writing—from never-wrote-a-poem-before to Pulitzer Prize winners.

10 a.m. to noon mountain time

two sections:

Tuesday cohort (Feb 13-March 12)

Wednesday cohort (Feb 14-March 13)