at The Infamous Stringdusters show





Give me a night made of strings,

a night that is plucked

and strummed and bowed and picked,

a night with a driving, ecstatic music

and nothing to do but be danced

by the night as if each string of dobro

and fiddle and bass is attached

to an arm, a foot, a hip,

to the curling edge of an upper lip—

and even the broken heart is tugged

from its chair by bronze-coated strings

until it’s an open and rhythmic thing

that beats for the bliss of it, beats

for the song of it, beats

for the joy-swaying head-shaking lift

of it, beats because that’s what a heart

is for, and for hours the night

pulls every string, and the heart

beats out more, please, more.

Like this: Like Loading...