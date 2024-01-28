Hi dear readers,

Before you read this poem, I feel as if i should warn you that it talks about guns and alludes to the trauma that guns can cause. And if this would in any way provoke you, I wanted to give you the chance to not read today’s poem. But it didn’t feel right to leave you poem-less … so here, in case you want a poem that does not mention guns, is one from a year ago today about beets in which no one gets hurt.

Thank you for joining me for this daily practice. I am so grateful you’re in this with me.



Rosemerry





Ambush





It only shoots lasers,

I tell myself as the biathlon

skiers skate by with guns

strapped to their backs,

smiles wide on their faces.

I smile and wave back

and on this most blue

day of winter, I start weeping

in the middle of the perfectly

groomed corduroy track as my

heart falls apart again, because

apparently that’s what this heart

does when reminded what a trigger

can do. Corrine holds me

until the tears slow

and we stand there together

in the spruce and the snow

until I am again exactly here,

in this year, on these skis,

on this day, with this blue,

with this sharp burn of loss,

with this still pulsing love,

with these arms of a friend,

with this heart that after two

years is no less broken. Nor,

I notice, is this heart less whole.

I don’t hear a gunshot,

just as I didn’t then.

I wade into the silence

like a baptism.