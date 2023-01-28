









It’s science, of course,

how the sugars in beets

will caramelize when heated,

a process that includes conversion,

condensation, dehydration,

collisions, and the formation

of thousands of volatile compounds.

And though it’s not simple,

and though this process of sweetening

is not fully understood,

sweetening happens. Every time.

Is it wrong this gives me hope

for other hard and bitter things?

Just asking the question,

already I feel myself begin to soften.

