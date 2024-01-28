

It can be so clumsy,

this loving you.

I wish, sometimes

to love you like a song,

something that soars

and fills you with awe.

Instead, like today,

I seem to love you

like a bird that walks

and hops and bobs

instead of flying

and wheeling high above—

it’s seemingly graceless,

but oh love,

what I want most

is to be close.



